HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $643.0 million-$647.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.8 million. HashiCorp also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.020-0.000 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded HashiCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.58.
HashiCorp Stock Down 0.9 %
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp
In other HashiCorp news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $492,351.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $130,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $492,351.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,483.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of HashiCorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,484,000 after acquiring an additional 999,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,684,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,336,000 after buying an additional 772,214 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
