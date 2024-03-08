HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. HashiCorp’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $783,425.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,768,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,596,874.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,774,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

