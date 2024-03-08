Harley-Davidson’s (HOG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.63.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

