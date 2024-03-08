Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) Announces GBX 1.80 Dividend

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Hansard Global Stock Performance
LON HSD opened at GBX 48.70 ($0.62) on Friday. Hansard Global has a 52-week low of GBX 37.20 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 55.50 ($0.70). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 11.08. The company has a market capitalization of £66.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,277.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.44.
