Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,869 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 15,689 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Halliburton worth $32,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.4 %

HAL stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

