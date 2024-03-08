Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,515 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,760 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

