Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller Sells 377,000 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,852,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,512,961,000 after buying an additional 5,660,862 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

