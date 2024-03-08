GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,053 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GSK by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after buying an additional 5,526,736 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $73,232,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GSK by 146.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,917,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,992,000 after buying an additional 1,735,217 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

