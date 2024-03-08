GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $149.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

