GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Pacific Premier Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,632,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 87.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 79,306 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $23.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 440.00%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $400,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,923. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $400,040.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.