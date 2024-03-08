GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.59 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $659,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $74,329,382.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $659,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,329,382.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,846,291 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of MU opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $99.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

