GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.45 Million Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,912 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Stock Performance

Yelp stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,141,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $676,270 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

