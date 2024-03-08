GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 32,371 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,371 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at $212,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $51,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,668 shares of company stock worth $1,197,896 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.47. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

