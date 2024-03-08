GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 11,684 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of TechTarget worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 83.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in TechTarget by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TechTarget by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.77 million, a PE ratio of 193.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. TechTarget had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TechTarget news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

