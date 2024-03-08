GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,959 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 33,796 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 174,508 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

NYSE OSG opened at $6.02 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $435.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, TheStreet raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $273,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,318,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,079.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $826,500. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

