GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 14,697 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,697 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WMS. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $165.71 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

