GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,952,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 373,457 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.0% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 185.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

