GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 342.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,141,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $77.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

