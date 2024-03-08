GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 131,077 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 17.4% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 274,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 40,651 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 46.2% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 690,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 218,244 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

In other news, Director Kenneth Halverson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RELL opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Richardson Electronics Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

