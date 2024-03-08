GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $286.08 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.46 and its 200-day moving average is $274.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

