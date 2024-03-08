GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 25.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 606,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 122,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 366,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

NAT stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $850.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of -0.10. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.