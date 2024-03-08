GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.68 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.27 and a 200-day moving average of $160.59. The firm has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.