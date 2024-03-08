GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.66 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 468,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Vimeo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 3,726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $858.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.28%. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

