GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 589.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 102.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Calix by 483.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Calix Stock Down 2.2 %

Calix stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.