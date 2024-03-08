GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,507 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.90% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorcar Parts of America

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 7,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $62,989.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.36). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

