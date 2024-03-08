GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.52 Million Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.52% of AngioDynamics worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 71,120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ANGO opened at $5.75 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.65 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANGO

AngioDynamics Profile

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.