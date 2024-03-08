GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 50.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 15.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 165.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

TNP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

NYSE TNP opened at $23.94 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

