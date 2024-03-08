GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.43 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

