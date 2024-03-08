GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.31% of nLIGHT worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 401.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 91.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Price Performance

NASDAQ LASR opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.44. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark raised nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

