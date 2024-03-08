GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in FMC by 71.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 63,478 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in FMC by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in FMC by 544.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 105,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 88,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in FMC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FMC

FMC Trading Up 3.1 %

FMC opened at $63.43 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.