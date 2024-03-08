GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AAON by 55.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 63,506 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 53.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 51,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 48.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,976,000 after buying an additional 430,542 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AAON by 53.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 241,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.23. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.92.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $968,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,064 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,247. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

