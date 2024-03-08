GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,307 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.65% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after buying an additional 40,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 189,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,017,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.25 target price on the stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of CMTL opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

