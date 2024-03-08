GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Construction Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Construction Partners by 7.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Construction Partners by 30.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Construction Partners by 367.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,210,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,804.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $51.41 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

