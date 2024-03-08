GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at $114,400,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 508,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 135,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.8% during the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 898,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 122,601 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at about $6,924,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $68.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,942,608.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,255,737 shares in the company, valued at $157,292,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,942,608.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,255,737 shares in the company, valued at $157,292,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,324 shares of company stock worth $9,086,662. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

