GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 9,346 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 534.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 28.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,175,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,647,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE MPC opened at $179.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $180.23. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average is $153.87.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

