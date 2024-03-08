GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 6,084 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,622,000 after purchasing an additional 335,696 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,730,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avnet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,039,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,772,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,777,000 after purchasing an additional 129,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

