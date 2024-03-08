GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 55,583 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 496.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,583 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARLP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 375,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 391,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 278,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 231,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.54 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 34.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 58.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

