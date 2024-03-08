GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Brager purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,601 shares of company stock worth $1,067,145 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

