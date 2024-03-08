GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 21,407 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPV stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

