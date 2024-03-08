GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 13,532 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

