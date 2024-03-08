GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 104,215 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,215 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.19% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCSG. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 87.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 380,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth $3,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

