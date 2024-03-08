Grove Collaborative’s (GROV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GROV opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Grove Collaborative has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.