Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Grocery Outlet worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $275,306.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $48,104.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $275,306.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,274 shares of company stock worth $8,707,974 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 1.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GO opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on GO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GO

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.