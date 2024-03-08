Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Treasurer Acquires $47,024.40 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) Treasurer Anthony John Krabill acquired 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $47,024.40. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,211.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Greif Price Performance
GEF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,213. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72.
Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.
Greif Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Greif
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Greif by 162,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greif
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.
