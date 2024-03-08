Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 26 Per Share

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Grafton Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GFTU stock opened at GBX 973.80 ($12.36) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 947.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 880.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,153.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 737.20 ($9.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,000 ($12.69).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFTU shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.33) to GBX 950 ($12.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.23) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday.

Grafton Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.