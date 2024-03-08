Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 265.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,236,000 after acquiring an additional 212,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,677,000 after purchasing an additional 131,733 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182,952 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 1.2 %

GSHD opened at $81.10 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 142.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, COO Mark Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Mark Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

