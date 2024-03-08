Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,532,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 539,585 shares.The stock last traded at $37.35 and had previously closed at $35.98.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

