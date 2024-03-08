Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GSL
Global Ship Lease Stock Performance
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.
Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Ship Lease
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.