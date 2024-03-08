Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GSL

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.