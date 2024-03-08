Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Global Partners Price Performance

Shares of GLP opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.45. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Further Reading

