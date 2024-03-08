Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Downgraded by BTIG Research

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of GNL stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,596,256.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,078,465 shares in the company, valued at $36,869,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 69.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,201 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 126,837 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

